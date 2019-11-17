Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Share Price

Headlines about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a media sentiment score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

WBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. 5,311,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

