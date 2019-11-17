Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc Sells 51,404 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $79,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Ventures V, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 14,229 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $22,054.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.55 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.