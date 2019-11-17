Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc Sells 51,404 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $79,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vivo Ventures V, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 14,229 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $22,054.95.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.55 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.
