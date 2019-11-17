Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 115,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 168,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRAX. TheStreet cut Social Reality from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 618.32% and a negative return on equity of 259.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Social Reality by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Social Reality in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Social Reality by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Social Reality in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Reality in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Reality Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

