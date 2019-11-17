Snovian.Space Price Up 51.2% Over Last Week (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $797,307.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Snovian.Space

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 391,946,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,585,626 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

