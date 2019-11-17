SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.36.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.88 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$30.02 and a one year high of C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.78.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

