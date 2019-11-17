Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.92.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,164,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,205.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,750.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,277. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 105,634 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

