SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $68.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $332,429.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 508,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 67.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 32.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 221,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

