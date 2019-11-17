Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

ETR:SIX2 traded down €3.95 ($4.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €85.45 ($99.36). 336,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a fifty-two week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

