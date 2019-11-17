Singing Machine (SMDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.61%.

SMDM stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Singing Machine has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

