Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 387.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

NYSE SPG opened at $154.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

