Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Announces Earnings Results

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 2,135.66%.

Shares of SGLB opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

SGLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.