Short Interest in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Declines By 8.6%

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

WYND traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 423,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,625. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $92,724.80. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,007 shares of company stock worth $1,883,440 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

