Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Declines By 17.4%

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 111,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viomi Technology by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 542,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

VIOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

VIOT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $691.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

