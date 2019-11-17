Short Interest in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Decreases By 9.7%

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $6,780,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 139.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 375,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 219,228 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

