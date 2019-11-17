Short Interest in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expands By 14.3%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Timken and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Timken by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Timken by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Timken by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

TKR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,421. Timken has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

