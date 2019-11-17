Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Drops By 12.6%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 998,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 296,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $896.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.