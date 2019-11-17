Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Increases By 7.2%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

In related news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Strattec Security by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.