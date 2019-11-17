Short Interest in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Drops By 18.3%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 967,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Savara by 67.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 194,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Savara has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

