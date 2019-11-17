Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Rises By 12.6%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Aegis started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

