Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declines By 7.7%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

RSG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 507,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 669,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Republic Services by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 812,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 598,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Republic Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.37.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

