Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Decreases By 7.5%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $50.89 on Friday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on PC Connection from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.