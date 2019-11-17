Short Interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rises By 15.0%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 8,240,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after buying an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLLI opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

