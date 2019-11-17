Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Drops By 8.5%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 30,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 5,939,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 344,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 5,404,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 1,589,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

