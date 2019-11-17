Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Declines By 11.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 8,150 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $144,988.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $311,967.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,612,000. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,294,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,925,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,824,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

