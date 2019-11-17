Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Declines By 16.9%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,743. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

