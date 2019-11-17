Short Interest in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Increases By 13.3%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $883.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

