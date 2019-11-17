Short Interest in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Drops By 16.4%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,638. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

