Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Declines By 15.7%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. 1,235,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,750. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,794 shares of company stock worth $7,646,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.