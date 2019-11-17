Short Interest in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Grows By 16.2%

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 250,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GPRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, GMP Securities initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GPRK opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

