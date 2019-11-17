Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Drops By 13.4%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 40,770,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 4,200,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,991. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,824. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

