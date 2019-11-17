Short Interest in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expands By 5.5%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.90.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $50,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $457,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.