Short Interest in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expands By 5.1%

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. Clorox has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,870 shares of company stock worth $2,484,000. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Clorox by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 39,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

