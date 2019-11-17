Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Decreases By 11.9%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 666,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 331,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

The business also recently announced a 0.49000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

