Short Interest in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Declines By 15.6%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLXT opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

