Short Interest in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Declines By 15.6%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CLXT opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.41.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.