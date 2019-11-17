Short Interest in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expands By 10.5%

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 351,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 8.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 132,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 258,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,694. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.