Short Interest in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Declines By 9.4%

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 90,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BankFinancial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BankFinancial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BankFinancial by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in BankFinancial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

BFIN stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.35. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.