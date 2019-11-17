Short Interest in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Grows By 12.4%

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 997,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 105.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

