Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.83 ($55.62).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €37.60 ($43.72). 14,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €46.40 ($53.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

