SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.58. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

