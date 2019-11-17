SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 293.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 476,929 shares of company stock valued at $18,712,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Anterix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 951.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anterix in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

