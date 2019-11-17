SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 274,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $962.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

