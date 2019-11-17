SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AMERCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMERCO by 15.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AMERCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AMERCO by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $370.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.56. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $319.51 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.35 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.