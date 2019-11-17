SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 187.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 45,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 560.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

