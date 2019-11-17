SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,357 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 50.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSX. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 433,414 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,948,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,773 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,991,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

