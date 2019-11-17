Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Severn Trent to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,160 ($28.22) in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Severn Trent to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,340 ($30.58) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,115.50 ($27.64).

Severn Trent stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,315 ($30.25). The stock had a trading volume of 601,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,073.53.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

