Seaport Global Securities Comments on Radiant Logistics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radiant Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Radiant Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $7.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.22 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218,705 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

