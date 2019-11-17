Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.60 ($70.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.69 ($61.27).

G24 stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.85 ($60.29). 206,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a 12-month high of €55.90 ($65.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

