Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $441.45 million, a PE ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

