Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 160,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

