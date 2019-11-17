SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,000.75

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,000.75 and traded as high as $3,243.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $3,243.00, with a volume of 403,868 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($45.86) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,062.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,000.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 40,185 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,150 ($41.16), for a total value of £1,265,827.50 ($1,654,027.83). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.56), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,772,177.41).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

